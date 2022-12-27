Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Basketball

Seton Catholic vs. Saranac, 12 p.m., at Clinton CC

Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 4 p.m., at Clinton CC

Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Moriah

Peru vs. Moriah, 6 p.m.

Wells vs. Northville, 7:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Boquet Valley vs. Saranac, 2 p.m., at Clinton CC

Seton Catholic vs. Peru, 6 p.m., at Clinton CC

Boy’s Hockey

Norwood-Norfolk vs. Saranac, 1 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

Plattsburgh vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5 p.m., at Alexandria Bay Ice Rink

Girl’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Canton, 5 p.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

Potsdam vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 7 p.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you