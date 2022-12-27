TODAY
Boy’s Basketball
Seton Catholic vs. Saranac, 12 p.m., at Clinton CC
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 4 p.m., at Clinton CC
Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Moriah
Peru vs. Moriah, 6 p.m.
Wells vs. Northville, 7:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Boquet Valley vs. Saranac, 2 p.m., at Clinton CC
Seton Catholic vs. Peru, 6 p.m., at Clinton CC
Boy’s Hockey
Norwood-Norfolk vs. Saranac, 1 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Plattsburgh vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5 p.m., at Alexandria Bay Ice Rink
Girl’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Canton, 5 p.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
Potsdam vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 7 p.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
