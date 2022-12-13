Area Sports Logo

Girl’s Hockey

Malone vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 5 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

