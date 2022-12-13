TODAY
Girl’s Hockey
Malone vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 5 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac/Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
