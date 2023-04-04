Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Track & Field

Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 4 p.m.

AuSable Valley, Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley, Saranac vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Tupper Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Elementary School Complex

Softball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Elementary School Complex

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh State vs. Clarkson, 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. Clarkson, 5 p.m.

Women’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Utica, 4 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse

St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you