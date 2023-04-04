TODAY
Track & Field
Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 4 p.m.
AuSable Valley, Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley, Saranac vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Tupper Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Elementary School Complex
Softball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Elementary School Complex
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. Clarkson, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Clarkson, 5 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Utica, 4 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.