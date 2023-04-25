TODAY
Baseball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Outdoor Track & Field
Saranac vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m., at Plattsburgh HS
Girls Lacrosse
Ogdensburg vs. SLP, 6 p.m., at North Elba Athletic Fields
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 5 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.