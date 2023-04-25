Area Sports Logo

Baseball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Outdoor Track & Field

Saranac vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid, Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m., at Plattsburgh HS

Girls Lacrosse

Ogdensburg vs. SLP, 6 p.m., at North Elba Athletic Fields

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 5 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Plattsburgh State vs. St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.

