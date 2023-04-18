Area Sports Logo

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Peru, Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. Canton, 6 p.m.

SLP vs. Heuvelton, 6 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

