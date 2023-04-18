TODAY
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Peru, Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Canton, 6 p.m.
SLP vs. Heuvelton, 6 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.