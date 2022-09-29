Area Sports Logo

Today

Girl’s Soccer

Lake George vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

