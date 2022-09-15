Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Girl’s Soccer

Crown point vs. Wells, 4:00 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Ausable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Peru vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Ausable Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

\Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.

