TODAY
Girl’s Soccer
Crown point vs. Wells, 4:00 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Ausable Valley vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Peru vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Ausable Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.
\Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.
