TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport , 3:00 p.m.
