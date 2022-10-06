Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport , 3:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you