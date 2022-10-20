Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Class D Quarterfinals

#6 Crown Point vs. #3 Boquet Valley, 3:00 p.m.

#5 Seton Catholic vs. #4 Keene, 3:00 p.m.

#7 Johnsburg/Minerva vs. #2 Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 6:00 p.m.

Volleyball

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:00 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.

Swimming

AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 5:00 p.m.

