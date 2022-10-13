Area Sports Logo

Boy’s Soccer

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Chazy, 4:00 p.m.

Keene vs. Crown Point, 4:00 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 4:00 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:00 p.m.

Brushton-Moira vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Wells vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.

Volleyball

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.

