TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Chazy, 4:00 p.m.
Keene vs. Crown Point, 4:00 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 4:00 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:00 p.m.
Brushton-Moira vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Wells vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:00 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.
Volleyball
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 6:00 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.
