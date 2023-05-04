TODAY
Golf
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m at Harmony Golf Course
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 3:30 at The Barracks Golf Course
Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m., at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club
Schroon Lake vs. Keene, 3:30 p.m., at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club
Tennis
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m., at PSUC- MacDonough Hall
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Lake Placid vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Willsboro vs. Wells, 3 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Unified Basketball
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Salmon River, 5 p.m.
