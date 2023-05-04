Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m at Harmony Golf Course

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 3:30 at The Barracks Golf Course

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m., at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club

Schroon Lake vs. Keene, 3:30 p.m., at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club

Tennis

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m., at PSUC- MacDonough Hall

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Lake Placid vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Willsboro vs. Wells, 3 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Unified Basketball

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. Salmon River, 5 p.m.

