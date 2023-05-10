TODAY
Golf
Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, TBD, at Raybrook Golf Course
Keene vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m. at Schroon Lake Golf Club
Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course
Boquet Valley vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Outdoor Track & Field
Salmon River vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Wells vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:15 p.m.
Wells vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Canton, 6 p.m.
NCAA Softball
SUNYAC Tournament
Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, Noon at New Paltz
