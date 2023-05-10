Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, TBD, at Raybrook Golf Course

Keene vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m. at Schroon Lake Golf Club

Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course

Boquet Valley vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Outdoor Track & Field

Salmon River vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Wells vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:15 p.m.

Wells vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. Canton, 6 p.m.

NCAA Softball

SUNYAC Tournament

Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, Noon at New Paltz

