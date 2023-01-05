TODAY
Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Loudonville Christian vs. Bolton, 6:15 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Boquet Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m
.
Boy’s Hockey
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
SLP vs. Tupper Lake, 7:30 p.m., at Tupper Lake Civic Center
