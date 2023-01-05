Area Sports Logo

Swimming

AuSable Valley vs. Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Loudonville Christian vs. Bolton, 6:15 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Boquet Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m

.

Boy’s Hockey

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

SLP vs. Tupper Lake, 7:30 p.m., at Tupper Lake Civic Center

