TODAY
Boy’s Basketball
Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 6:45 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Boy’s Ice Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
