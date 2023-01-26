Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Basketball

Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 6:45 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boy’s Ice Hockey

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

