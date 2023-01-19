TODAY
Bowling
Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 3 p.m., at Mineville VFW
Boy’s Basketball
Wells vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.
Town of Webb vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Saranac vs. Ticonderoga, 5:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
SLP vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
