Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Nordic Skiing

Keene, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 3:45 p.m. at Cascade Welcome Center

Girl’s Hockey

Saranac Lake Placid vs. South Glens Falls, TBD at Glens Falls Recreation Center

Boy’s Basketball

Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Herkimer vs. Clinton CC, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you