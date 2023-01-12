TODAY
Nordic Skiing
Keene, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 3:45 p.m. at Cascade Welcome Center
Girl’s Hockey
Saranac Lake Placid vs. South Glens Falls, TBD at Glens Falls Recreation Center
Boy’s Basketball
Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Herkimer vs. Clinton CC, 3 p.m.
