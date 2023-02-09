Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Northeastern Clinton vs. Willsboro, 2 p.m. (BOYS), 3:30 p.m. (GIRLS)

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Boys Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.

Chazy vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Bolton, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Kings vs. Wells, 5:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Beekmantown vs. SLP, 6 p.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. Word of Life, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you