Bowling
Northeastern Clinton vs. Willsboro, 2 p.m. (BOYS), 3:30 p.m. (GIRLS)
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Boys Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Newcomb, 5 p.m.
Chazy vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Bolton, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kings vs. Wells, 5:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Beekmantown vs. SLP, 6 p.m., at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. Word of Life, 6 p.m.
