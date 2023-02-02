TODAY
Bowling
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 3 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Nordic Skiing
Keene, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4 p.m. at Mt. Van Hoevenberg Recreation Area
Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Girl’s Basketball
Tupper Lake vs Saranac Lake, 5 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 7:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.