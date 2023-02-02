Area Sports Logo

Bowling

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 3 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Nordic Skiing

Keene, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4 p.m. at Mt. Van Hoevenberg Recreation Area

Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

Girl’s Basketball

Tupper Lake vs Saranac Lake, 5 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake, 7:15 p.m.

