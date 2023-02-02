Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills will occur Friday into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Have a plan for extreme cold conditions. Prepare your car for cold weather and ensure your home has sufficient heat. During the event, cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers of loose- fitting, light weight, and warm clothing. &&