TODAY

Girl’s Basketball

Franklin Academy vs. Northern Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boy’s Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Indoor Track & Field

Beekmantown, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Seton Catholic, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga vs AuSable Valley, 5:30 p.m.

