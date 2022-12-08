TODAY
Girl’s Basketball
Franklin Academy vs. Northern Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Boy’s Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Indoor Track & Field
Beekmantown, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Seton Catholic, Saranac Lake, Ticonderoga vs AuSable Valley, 5:30 p.m.
