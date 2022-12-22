Area Sports Logo

Girl’s Basketball

North Warren vs. Schroon Lake, 5 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Tupper Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Rice Memorial vs. Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Town of Webb vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Brushton-Moira, 7 p.m.

Malone vs. Saranac Lake, 7 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Indoor Track & Field

Beekmantown, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

