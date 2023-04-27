Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m., at Willsboro Golf Course

Tennis

AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Potsdam vs. SLP, 6 p.m., at North Elba Athletic Fields

Girls Flag Football

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you