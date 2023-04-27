TODAY
Golf
Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m., at Willsboro Golf Course
Tennis
AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Seton Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Potsdam vs. SLP, 6 p.m., at North Elba Athletic Fields
Girls Flag Football
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. New Paltz, 5 p.m.
