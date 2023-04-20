TODAY
Tennis
Saranac vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m., Lake Placid Municipal Tennis Courts
Baseball
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Flag Football
Schroon Lake vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Softball
Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
