TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 7:00 p.m.
Swimming
Moriah, Plattsburgh vs AuSable Valley, 5:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 5:15 p.m.
Football
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 7:00 p.m.
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Oneonta vs. Plattsburgh State, 6:00 p.m.
Tennis
Russell Sage vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.
