Boy’s Soccer

Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 7:00 p.m.

Swimming

Moriah, Plattsburgh vs AuSable Valley, 5:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 5:15 p.m.

Football

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 7:00 p.m.

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Oneonta vs. Plattsburgh State, 6:00 p.m.

Tennis

Russell Sage vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.

