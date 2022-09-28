TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 6:00 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
AuSable Valley, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown, Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley, Northeastern Clinton, Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 6:00 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:00 p.m.
Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 6:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
