Area Sports

TODAY

Cross Country

Multiple Schools vs. Saranac, 11:15 a.m. (Girls) 12:15 p.m. (Boys) at Cadyville Rec Park

Girls Soccer

Moriah vs. Chazy, 10 a.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Keene, 10 a.m.

Sauquoit Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 10:15 a.m. at Waterford-Halfmoon

TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10:15 a.m. at Waterford-Halfmoon

Voorheesville vs. Saranac, 12:15 p.m. at Shenendehowa

Boys Soccer

Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 10 a.m.

Keene vs. Chazy, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Northern Adirondack vs. Tupper Lake, 12 p.m.

Football

Ogdensburg vs. Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Plattsburgh vs. SUNY Morrisville, 12 p.m. at Skidmore College

Plattsburgh vs. Skidmore College, 2 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Plattsburgh vs. Utica

Women’s Soccer

Rensselaer Polytechnic vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh vs. Rensselaer Polytechnic, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Girls Soccer

Moore Catholic vs. Saranac, 9:35 a.m. at Craig Elementary

TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10:15 a.m. at Waterford-Halfmoon HS

Central Valley vs Plattsburgh, 11:35 a.m. at Shaker High

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 6 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Lake Placid vs. Tupper Lake, 6 p.m.

