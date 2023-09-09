TODAY
Cross Country
Multiple Schools vs. Saranac, 11:15 a.m. (Girls) 12:15 p.m. (Boys) at Cadyville Rec Park
Girls Soccer
Moriah vs. Chazy, 10 a.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Keene, 10 a.m.
Sauquoit Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 10:15 a.m. at Waterford-Halfmoon
TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10:15 a.m. at Waterford-Halfmoon
Voorheesville vs. Saranac, 12:15 p.m. at Shenendehowa
Boys Soccer
Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 10 a.m.
Keene vs. Chazy, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Northern Adirondack vs. Tupper Lake, 12 p.m.
Football
Ogdensburg vs. Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Plattsburgh vs. SUNY Morrisville, 12 p.m. at Skidmore College
Plattsburgh vs. Skidmore College, 2 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Plattsburgh vs. Utica
Women’s Soccer
Rensselaer Polytechnic vs. Plattsburgh, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh vs. Rensselaer Polytechnic, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
Girls Soccer
Moore Catholic vs. Saranac, 9:35 a.m. at Craig Elementary
TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 10:15 a.m. at Waterford-Halfmoon HS
Central Valley vs Plattsburgh, 11:35 a.m. at Shaker High
MONDAY
Boys Soccer
Seton Catholic vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Chazy, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Placid vs. Tupper Lake, 6 p.m.
