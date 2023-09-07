Area Sports

Boys Soccer

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m. at Minerva

Seton Catholic vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Chazy, 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m. at Beekmantown Town Hall

Girls Soccer

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

