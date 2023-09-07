TODAY
Boys Soccer
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m. at Minerva
Seton Catholic vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Chazy, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m. at Beekmantown Town Hall
Girls Soccer
Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
