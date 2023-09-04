Area Sports

TODAY

Cross Country

Lake Placid, Plattsburgh, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, NCCS vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown, Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Malone vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Lisbon vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Granville vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 6 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

