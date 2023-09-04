TODAY
Cross Country
Lake Placid, Plattsburgh, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley, NCCS vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown, Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Malone vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Lisbon vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Granville vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Saranac, 6 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
