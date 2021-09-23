Area Sports: Sept. 23, 2021

TODAY
Girls Soccer
Seton Catholic at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Chazy, 6 p.m.
North Warren at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Saranac at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Peru at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.
