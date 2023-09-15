Area Sports

TODAY

Girls Soccer

Lake Placid vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

AuSable Valley, Peru, Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Hilbert College, 6 p.m.

