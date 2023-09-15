TODAY
Girls Soccer
Lake Placid vs. Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
AuSable Valley, Peru, Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Football
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Hilbert College, 6 p.m.
