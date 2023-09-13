TODAY
Cross Country
Beekmantown, Saranac Lake vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m. at McComb State Park
Girls Soccer
Wells vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Willsboro 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saranac vs. Peru, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.