TODAY
Cross Country
Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley/Saranac vs Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m
.
Boy’s Soccer
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
TBA vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Ausable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Middlebury vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:00 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Plattsburgh State vs. Castleton, 4:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.