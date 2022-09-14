Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Cross Country

Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley/Saranac vs Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m

.

Boy’s Soccer

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

TBA vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Ausable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Middlebury vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:00 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Plattsburgh State vs. Castleton, 4:00 p.m.

