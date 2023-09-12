TODAY
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Plattsburgh, Seton Catholic, Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley, NCCS, Peru vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North Warren vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m. at Schroon Lake
Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 6 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh vs. Russell Sage, 6 p.m.
