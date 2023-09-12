Area Sports

TODAY

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Plattsburgh, Seton Catholic, Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, NCCS, Peru vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North Warren vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m. at Schroon Lake

Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 6 p.m.

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 6 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 6 p.m.

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh vs. Russell Sage, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you