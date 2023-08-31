TODAY
Boys Soccer
Cambridge Central vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Chateaugay vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Malone vs. Beekmantown, 1 p.m. at Northeastern Clinton
Waterford-Halfmoon vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.
Jan Davis Memorial Tournament
Consolation Game
Peru vs. Chazy, 5 p.m.
Championship Game
Chateaugay vs. Plattsburgh ,7 p.m.
Football
Hudson Falls vs. Plattsburgh, 6 p.m.
Mount Anthony Senior vs. Moriah, 7 p.m. at Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School Complex
