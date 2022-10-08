TODAY
Football
Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 2:00 p.m.
Cross Country
Saranac vs. Norwood-Norfolk, TBD
Boy’s Soccer
Brookfield vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 1:00 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Bouquet Valley, 6:00 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Stillwater vs. AuSable Valley, 12:00 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Boquet Valley, 8:00 p.m.
Swimming
Plattsburgh, Potsdam vs. AuSable Valley, 11:00 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 1:00 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.
Tennis
Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 9:00 a.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 1:00 p.m.
