TODAY

Football

Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 2:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Saranac vs. Norwood-Norfolk, TBD

Boy’s Soccer

Brookfield vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 1:00 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Bouquet Valley, 6:00 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Stillwater vs. AuSable Valley, 12:00 p.m.

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Boquet Valley, 8:00 p.m.

Swimming

Plattsburgh, Potsdam vs. AuSable Valley, 11:00 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 1:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.

Tennis

Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 9:00 a.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 1:00 p.m.

