Today
Football
Beekmantown vs. Ticonderoga, 7:00 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
Class B Semifinals
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Class C Semifinals
#3 Moriah vs. #2 Northern Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.
#4 Ticonderoga vs. #1 Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
#5 Willsboro vs. #4 Keene, 3:00 p.m.
#7 Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. #2 Boquet Valley, 3:00 p.m.
#6 Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. #3 Seton Catholic, 3:00 p.m.
#8 Wells vs. #1 Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 6:00 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Saint Michaels, 7:00 p.m. (EXH.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.