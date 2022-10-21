Area Sports Logo

Today

Football

Beekmantown vs. Ticonderoga, 7:00 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

Class B Semifinals

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Class C Semifinals

#3 Moriah vs. #2 Northern Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.

#4 Ticonderoga vs. #1 Northeastern Clinton, 6:00 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

#5 Willsboro vs. #4 Keene, 3:00 p.m.

#7 Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. #2 Boquet Valley, 3:00 p.m.

#6 Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. #3 Seton Catholic, 3:00 p.m.

#8 Wells vs. #1 Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 6:00 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Saint Michaels, 7:00 p.m. (EXH.)

