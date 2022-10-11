TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Seton Catholic vs. Crown Point, 4:00 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:00 p.m.
Keene vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:00 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Wells vs. Keene, 4:00 p.m.
Cross Country
Northeastern Clinton, Peru, Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown, Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh, Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantonwn, 6:00 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:15 p.m.
