TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Seton Catholic vs. Crown Point, 4:00 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:00 p.m.

Keene vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:00 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Wells vs. Keene, 4:00 p.m.

Cross Country

Northeastern Clinton, Peru, Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown, Lake Placid, Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh, Seton Catholic vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantonwn, 6:00 p.m.

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:00 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:15 p.m.

