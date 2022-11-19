TODAY
Football
Class B
Regional Championship
Ravena vs. Peru, at Beekmantown High School, 1 p.m.
NCAA Cross Country
D-III National Championships, in Lansing, Mich., 11 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Cobleskill, 1:30 p.m.
Clinton CC vs. Columbia-Greene CC, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 2 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Morrisville vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
