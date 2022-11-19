Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Football

Class B

Regional Championship

Ravena vs. Peru, at Beekmantown High School, 1 p.m.

NCAA Cross Country

D-III National Championships, in Lansing, Mich., 11 a.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Cobleskill, 1:30 p.m.

Clinton CC vs. Columbia-Greene CC, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Canton, 2 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Morrisville vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Buffalo State vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

