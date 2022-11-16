TODAY
Boy’s Bowling
TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley CC vs. Clinton CC, 6 p.m.
Rain and snow this morning. Overcast for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 9:09 am
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Champlain and St Lawrence Valleys. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through this morning and may be heavy at times. It will likely mix with rain by 10 AM and then transition to plain rain around noon, especially in the Champlain Valley. Precipitation will quickly taper off during the afternoon hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
