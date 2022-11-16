Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Bowling

TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

St. Lawrence vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley CC vs. Clinton CC, 6 p.m.

