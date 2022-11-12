TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Class D
Semifinals
Southern Cayuga vs. Chazy, at Middletown High School, 8:30 a.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Class D
Semifinals
Mount Academy vs. Chazy, at Homer High School, 10 a.m.
Football
Class B
Subregionals
Massena vs. Peru, at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Class D
Regionals
Lake Placid vs. Lake George, at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.
NCAA Cross Country
D-III Mideast Region Championships, at SUNY Canton, 11 a.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 2 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
#3 Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Wesleyan vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. Fulton-Montgomery CC, 1 p.m.
