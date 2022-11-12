Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

Class D

Semifinals

Southern Cayuga vs. Chazy, at Middletown High School, 8:30 a.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Class D

Semifinals

Mount Academy vs. Chazy, at Homer High School, 10 a.m.

Football

Class B

Subregionals

Massena vs. Peru, at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Class D

Regionals

Lake Placid vs. Lake George, at Beekmantown, 1 p.m.

NCAA Cross Country

D-III Mideast Region Championships, at SUNY Canton, 11 a.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Potsdam, 2 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

#3 Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Wesleyan vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. Fulton-Montgomery CC, 1 p.m.

