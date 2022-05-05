Golf
Moriah vs Plattsburgh at Bluff Point, TBD.
Peru vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs Saranac Lake at Raybrook, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley, Crown Point, Schroon Lake vs Willsboro at Willsboro Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Peru at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Moriah vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Canton, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Canton, 5 p.m.
