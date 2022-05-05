Area Sports Logo

Golf

Moriah vs Plattsburgh at Bluff Point, TBD.

Peru vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs Saranac Lake at Raybrook, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley, Crown Point, Schroon Lake vs Willsboro at Willsboro Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Peru at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Moriah vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Canton, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Canton, 5 p.m.

