Area Sports: May 4, 2022

Golf

Peru vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD

Beekmantown vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD

Lake Placid vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs Seton Catholic at PSU Memorial Courts, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Chazy at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Bolton Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 5 p.m.

Softball

Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Massena vs SLP at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.

Heuvelton vs Plattsburgh High at PSU Field House, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Lawrence vs Plattsburgh at Peru, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

