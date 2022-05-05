Golf
Peru vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD
Beekmantown vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD
Lake Placid vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs Seton Catholic at PSU Memorial Courts, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Chazy at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Bolton Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 5 p.m.
Softball
Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Massena vs SLP at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.
Heuvelton vs Plattsburgh High at PSU Field House, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
St. Lawrence vs Plattsburgh at Peru, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
Plattsburgh High at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
