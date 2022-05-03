TODAY
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Potsdam, TBD.
Lake Placid at Heuvelton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Potsdam at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.
Golf
AuSable Valley vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs Saranac Lake at Raybrook Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Peru at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Plattsburgh High vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac Lake,4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Northern Adirondack vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 2, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs Schroon Lake/Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs Ticonderoga at Ticonderoga Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Plattsburgh High at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.