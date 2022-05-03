TODAY

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Potsdam, TBD.

Lake Placid at Heuvelton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Potsdam at Plattsburgh High, 5 p.m.

Golf

AuSable Valley vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs Saranac Lake at Raybrook Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Peru at Plattsburgh High, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Plattsburgh High vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac Lake,4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Northern Adirondack vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 2, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs Schroon Lake/Bolton at Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs Ticonderoga at Ticonderoga Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Plattsburgh High at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

