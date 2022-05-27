TODAY
GOLF
Section VII Championships at Ticonderoga Country Club, 9 a.m.
BASEBALL
Chazy at Crown Point at Chip Cummings Field, 4:30 p.m.
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 10:18 am
