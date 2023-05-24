Area Sports

TODAY

Boys Tennis

Regionals

TBD (Section 2) vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Varsity Sectionals

Multiple Schools vs. TBA, 9 a.m. at The Barracks

Baseball

Class B Final

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field

Class D Final

2. Crown Point vs. 1. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m. at Northeastern Clinton

Softball

Class C Final

Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park

Class D Semifinals

4. Chazy vs. 1. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

3. Boquet Valley vs. 2. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Flag Football

Keene vs. Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Peru, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you