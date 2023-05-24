TODAY
Boys Tennis
Regionals
TBD (Section 2) vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Varsity Sectionals
Multiple Schools vs. TBA, 9 a.m. at The Barracks
Baseball
Class B Final
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field
Class D Final
2. Crown Point vs. 1. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m. at Northeastern Clinton
Softball
Class C Final
Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park
Class D Semifinals
4. Chazy vs. 1. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
3. Boquet Valley vs. 2. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Flag Football
Keene vs. Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Peru, 7 p.m.
