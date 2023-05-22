Area Sports Logo

Today

Golf

MVAC Championship

Schroon Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m. at Cobble Hill Golf Course

Tennis

Girls Varsity Sectionals

Multiple Schools vs TBA, 3:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School

Boys Varsity Sectionals

Multiple Schools vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m. at PSUC Macdonough Hall

Baseball

Class C Semifinals

4. Northern Adirondack vs. 1. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

3. Northeastern Clinton vs. 2. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Class B Semifinals

4. Peru vs. 1. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

3. Saranac vs. 2. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Unified Basketball

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Flag Football

Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 7 p.m.

