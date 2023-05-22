Today
Golf
MVAC Championship
Schroon Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m. at Cobble Hill Golf Course
Tennis
Girls Varsity Sectionals
Multiple Schools vs TBA, 3:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School
Boys Varsity Sectionals
Multiple Schools vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m. at PSUC Macdonough Hall
Baseball
Class C Semifinals
4. Northern Adirondack vs. 1. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
3. Northeastern Clinton vs. 2. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Class B Semifinals
4. Peru vs. 1. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
3. Saranac vs. 2. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Unified Basketball
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Flag Football
Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.