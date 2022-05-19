GOLF
Saranac Lake at Moriah, TBD
Beekmantown vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD
AuSable Valley vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD
Ticonderoga vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD
Saranac Lake vs Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Keene, Schroon Lake vs Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs Willsboro at Willsboro Golf Course, 3:30 p.m
TENNIS
Boys Sectionals at Plattsburgh High, TBD
Girls Sectionals at Beekmantown, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ogdensburg Free Academy vs SLP at NCCC, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sectionals
Class B
Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Crown Point at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Sectionals
Class B
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
