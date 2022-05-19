GOLF

Saranac Lake at Moriah, TBD

Beekmantown vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD

AuSable Valley vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD

Ticonderoga vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD

Saranac Lake vs Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Keene, Schroon Lake vs Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs Willsboro at Willsboro Golf Course, 3:30 p.m

TENNIS

Boys Sectionals at Plattsburgh High, TBD

Girls Sectionals at Beekmantown, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

AuSable Valley at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ogdensburg Free Academy vs SLP at NCCC, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sectionals

Class B

Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Class D

Crown Point at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Sectionals

Class B

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

