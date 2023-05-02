Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m. at Raybrook Golf Course

Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m., at Cobble Hill Golf Course

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m., at Raybrook Golf Course

Tennis

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Peru vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Lake Placid vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Peru, Seton Catholic vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Boy’s Lacrosse

Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

Girl’s Lacrosse

SLP vs. Massena, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you