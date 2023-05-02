TODAY
Golf
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m. at Raybrook Golf Course
Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m., at Cobble Hill Golf Course
Tennis
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Peru vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Lake Placid vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Peru, Seton Catholic vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah/Boquet Valley vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Boy’s Lacrosse
Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Girl’s Lacrosse
SLP vs. Massena, 6 p.m.
