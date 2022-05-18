TODAY

GOLF

Northeastern Clinton vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD

Lake Placid vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Sectionals

Class B

Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Class C

Schroon/Lake Bolton at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Class D

Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Plattsburgh High vs SLP at NCCC, 5:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Seton Catholic at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley, Ticonderoga at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

