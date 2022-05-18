TODAY
GOLF
Northeastern Clinton vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD
Lake Placid vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Sectionals
Class B
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Class C
Schroon/Lake Bolton at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Class D
Johnsburg/Minerva at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Plattsburgh High vs SLP at NCCC, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Seton Catholic at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley, Ticonderoga at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.