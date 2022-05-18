Area Sports: May 18, 2022

TODAY
GOLF
Plattsburgh High vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD
Saranac Lake vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, TBD
Keene, Willsboro vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah vs Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs Schroon Lake at Schroon Lake Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs Northeastern Clinton at North Country Golf Course, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Northern Adirondack at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sectionals at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Peru at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.