Area Sports: May 18, 2022

TODAY

GOLF

Plattsburgh High vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD

Saranac Lake vs Peru at Harmony Golf Course, TBD

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, TBD

Keene, Willsboro vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah vs Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs Schroon Lake at Schroon Lake Golf Club, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs Northeastern Clinton at North Country Golf Course, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Northern Adirondack at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Chazy at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sectionals at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Peru at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

