Golf

Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at Bluff Point Golf Resort

Beekmantown vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m. at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club

Moriah vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at Harmony Golf Course

Baseball

Class D Quarterfinal

#6 Johnsburg-Minerva vs. #3 Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

#5 Bolton/Schroon Lake vs. #4 Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Ticonderoga vs Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Unified Basketball

Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 2:15 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Massena vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

