TODAY
Golf
Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m. at Bluff Point Golf Resort
Beekmantown vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m. at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club
Moriah vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at Harmony Golf Course
Baseball
Class D Quarterfinal
#6 Johnsburg-Minerva vs. #3 Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
#5 Bolton/Schroon Lake vs. #4 Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ticonderoga vs Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Unified Basketball
Peru vs. Saranac Lake, 2:15 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Massena vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.